NIA raids PFI contacts in Malappuram, Kasaragod

May 31, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided a few houses at Kondotty and Nilambur in the district on Wednesday. The raids were a part of a nationwide drive against those having links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The raid on the house of one Shareef at Chanthakkunnu, Nilambur, lasted several hours. NIA sources claimed that they seized several incriminating documents and unaccounted money to the tune of several lakhs of rupees in the raid.

The NIA sleuths carried out the raids at three places in the State in connection with the PFI ban. Apart from Kondotty and Nilambur, investigators searched the premises of a PFI sympathiser in Kasaragod too.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kasaragod, the NIA raided the house of one Munneer at Kunjathur based on the information provided by Abid, who was arrested on March 7.

Following the ban imposed by the Centre on the Popular Front of India, the NIA had arrested Abid along with five others, including Karnataka natives Muhammad Sinan, Sarfaraz Nawaz, Iqbal and M. Abdul Rafique in a case registered in connection with hawala transactions in Bihar. Abid is a native of Manjeswaram.

NIA officials were assisted by the Manjeswaram police in the raid.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.