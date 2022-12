December 29, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers raided former Popular Front of India (PFI) Malappuram zonal president Nasar Moulavi’s house at Kottoppadam, near Mannarkkad, on Thursday.

The raid started before dawn and continued up to 10.30 a.m. Nasar Moulavi had gone abroad a couple of weeks ago. The raiding team seized his personal documents, including Aadhaar card and voter’s ID. The local police offered logistical support to the NIA.