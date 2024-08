ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a search at the Kochi residence of alleged Maoist leader Murali Kannampally on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

The raid was conducted at his house at Thevakkal reportedly in connection with a case booked in Hyderabad.

An eight-member team began the raid during the morning hours of the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.