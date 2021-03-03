NIA may move SC against gold smuggling case accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) may go in appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) against an order of the Kerala High Court that upheld the bail granted to 12 accused in the gold smuggling case.

The decision was conveyed to the special court here on Wednesday by Assistant Solicitor General P. Vijayakumar while opposing the bail plea of nine accused, including Swapna Suresh and P.S. Sarith.

The prosecution was of the view that the Kerala High Court did not sufficiently appreciate the arguments of the NIA regarding the invoking of the UAPA against the accused.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court, while ratifying the bail granted to 12 accused earlier, had observed that the smuggling of gold allegedly carried out by the accused cannot be considered as an act of terrorism as defined in Section 15 of UAPA unless there was evidence that smuggling was carried out with the intention to threaten or it was likely to threaten the economic security or monetary stability of the country.

The court posted the case for March 8.