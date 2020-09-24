NIA grilling Sivasankar

Sivasankar, the former secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, is being interrogated by the National Investigation Agency at its Kochi office on Thursday.

The official arrived at the Kochi office of the agency on the morning hours of the day.

This is the third time that the agency is questioning the bureaucrat, who was suspended from the service after his proximity to Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, surfaced. The agency is understood to be confronting the official with the digital evidence it had extracted from the gadgets it seized from the accused in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate, in its remand extension report of the accused in the case, had also indicated that it will have to interrogate the official in connection with the digital evidence it had obtained.