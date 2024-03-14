NIA gets new facility in Kochi

March 14, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The new office complex of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was inaugurated here by Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually on Thursday.

The new facility includes a 3,276 square meter administrative block with state-of-the-art investigation and intelligence facilities, modern interrogation room etc. The agency had acquired three acres from HMT Ltd in Kalamassery in June 2017.

Subsequently, the construction of office-cum-residential complex, including a community centre and barrack, sanctioned by the Union government at an estimated cost of ₹41.85 crores was launched in August 2020.

The residential complex has the capacity to house 49 personnel of the agency besides the barrack and community centre. With the completion of the new facility, the agency will shift its operations from a rented building in Kadavanthra in the next few months.

The NIA’s Kochi branch office with jurisdiction over Kerala and Lakshadweep was established in April 2012. It is handling the investigation and prosecution of 45 cases related to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Criminal Case Management System (CCMS), a digital investigation platform, was also launched virtually.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla attended virtual inauguration. District and sessions judge Honey M. Varghese, NIA IG Santosh Rastogi, DIG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar and NIA Kochi SP Vishnu S. Warrier, District Police Chief (Kochi City) S. Syamsundar and Kochi Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya attended the event.

