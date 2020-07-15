NIA gathers evidence

KOCHI

15 July 2020 21:13 IST

Inventorisation of trolley bag carried out at NIA court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold-smuggling case, is understood to have gathered some evidence from a trolley bag that it had seized from a friend of Sandeep Nair, an accused in the case.

The bag, which was sealed and brought to the court hall of the NIA Special Court, Kochi, was opened by a court employee in the presence of the investigation officers. The inventorisation of the contents, which was carried out by the Bench Clerk of the court, continued till 7.30 p.m. The preparation of the inventory was also videographed as directed by the court.

Remanded

Meanwhile, the Economics Offences Court, Ernakulam, has remanded three accused who were arrested by the Customs the other day, in custody. A.M. Jalal, P.A. Muhammad Shafi, and Hamjad Ali were remanded for 14 days.

The arrested, according to the Customs officials, had purchased the smuggled gold from K.T. Ramees, another accused.

The NIA also recorded the arrest of P.S. Sarith, the first accused, on Wednesday. Sarith was earlier arrested by the Customs though the NIA had named him in the First Information Report along with Swapna Suresh and Sandeep.