NIA arrests four in gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram

14 August 2020 22:43 IST

Raids in Malappuram and Kozhikode

The probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the smuggling of gold through air cargo consignments addressed to the UAE consulate here appeared to gather more pace on Friday with four more arrests and raids in six locations in Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Those arrested by the agency are Mohamed Anwar T.M., Hamzath Abdu Salam, and Hamjad Ali, all from Malappuram district, and Samju T.M. from Kozhikode district.

The NIA said interrogation of the suspects had revealed that they had raised funds for the gold smuggling operation. The agency said it seized digital devices and incriminating documents in the raid.

