NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Pantheerankavu Maoist case

KOCHI

20 July 2021 19:13 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Pantheerankavu Maoist case.

It was filed against Vijith Vijayan before the Special Court for NIA Cases, Ernakulam.

The agency has invoked the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the accused. He was arrested by the NIA on January 21.

The case was originally registered on November 1, 2019 at the Pantheerankavu police station, Kozhikode City, against Allan Shuaib, Thaha Fasal and C.P. Usman for their alleged role in furthering the activities of the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed organisation. The NIA, which took over the case, had earlier filed the charge sheet against three accused on May 27, 2020.

The investigations, according to the NIA, revealed that Vijith was an active member of the CPI (Maoist) and was part of the publication division.

He was instrumental in translating the documents of the CPI (Maoist) and facilitating recruitment for the organisation. He had motivated and recruited Allan Shuaib into the organisation and was actively involved in enhancing the activities and influence of the CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisation, said a NIA communication.