NIA files chargesheet in Maoist case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the chargesheet in the Pantheerankavu Maoist case at the Special Court for NIA Case, Ernakulam, on Monday.

The agency has said in the chargesheet that the two youths accused in the case, Alan Shuaib (20), and Thaha Fasal (24), are “members of the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI (Maoist)” and held that “they had conducted secret meetings as well as committed certain unlawful activities for furthering the terrorist cause of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala.” A third accused, C. P. Usman, is absconding.

UAPA

The case had generated much heat in the State as the CPI(M), which is leading the LDF government, was against the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which was slapped against the youths.

Several top leaders of the party had come out against the slapping of UAPA against the two, though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had maintained that the investigation agencies had gathered enough evidence against the youths.