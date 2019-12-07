NIA files chargesheet against IS suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two IS suspects, including the alleged mastermind of the group’s Tamil Nadu module, under several Sections of IPC and the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA).

The chargesheet was filed against Mohammed Azarudeen and Sheik Hidayathullah at a Special NIA Court in Ernakulam.

Azarudeen was alleged to be the mastermind of the Islamic State’s Tamil Nadu module. He was arrested in June this year after NIA carried out raids at multiple locations in Coimbatore and nearby areas to track down an IS-backed module that had alleged contacts with persons involved in the Easter blasts in Sri Lanka.

Hidayathullah, an active member of the group, was also arrested by the investigating officials. The NIA had found that the Coimbatore module had operated a Facebook page named ‘Khilafah GFX’ for IS propaganda.

Azarudeen was a Facebook friend of Zaharan Hashim, the mastermind behind the Easter blasts. It was also revealed that the duo were spreading violent extremist ideology since 2017.

The investigations carried out by the agency found that the accused was highly motivated to further IS operations in India by recruiting youth from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The module was allegedly planning terror strikes in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The NIA had recovered jihadi documents during the raid held at the office of Azarudeen in Coimbatore. The accused had also told officials that he was following the religious sermons of Zahran Hashim for long.