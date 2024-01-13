NIA files chargesheet against four in IS Thrissur module case

January 13, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against four members of an Islamic State (IS) module based in Thrissur involved in raising funds to promote the agenda of the banned global terror network.

The chargesheeted accused have been identified as Mathilakath Kodayil Ashif alias Ashif M K, Seyid Nabeel Ahammed alias Nabeel, Shiyas T.S alias Shiyas, and Saheer E P alias Saheer Turkey. They have been charged under various Sections of IPC and UAPA.

A pressnote issued by the NIA said Ashif and Nabeel were members of the erstwhile NDF outfit as well as the banned PFI, and had committed murders for the PFI, besides participating in violent agitations.

The duo was initially instigated into violent extremist and Jihadi ideologies through the PFI, followed by activities of the India Fraternity Forum while in Qatar.

In Qatar, the two had joined IS through other Indian nationals who had migrated earlier and joined the outfit in their controlled territories.

Investigations further established that, in order to raise funds for their eventual migration to IS-controlled territories, the accused persons had conspired and established an IS Module in India with the aim of radicalising and recruiting impressionable youth. The module also sought to raise funds for promoting the IS agenda through crimes, including robberies, based on distorted interpretation of the ‘Ganimah’, as envisaged in religious texts.

Ashif and Nabeel recruited Shiyas to the IS Module which was involved in identifying and attempting to recruit impressionable youth to their module by propagating pro-IS literature, videos and other propaganda material, both in person and online.

Saheer, a resident of Palakkad, was arrested by the NIA, for harbouring Seyid Nabeel Ahammed, the prime accused Amir of the module. He had arranged a hideout in Palakkad for the key accused and also facilitated finance and logistics for him.

