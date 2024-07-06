GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA files charges in Kerala Maoist recruitment case

Published - July 06, 2024 11:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted a prominent leader of the CPI (Maoist) in a case relating to recruitment of vulnerable youth to the banned terrorist outfit in Kerala.

Sanjay Deepak Rao, a central committee member from the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of the CPI(Maoist), has been charged under various sections of the IPC and the UA(P) Act in the supplementary chargesheet filed on Friday by the anti-terror agency before the NIA special court in Ernakulam.

The NIA had registered the PLGA recruitment case suo motu on February 3, 2022 after it came to light that members of the CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations were conducting camps for the recruitment and training of youth to the proscribed outfit in Kerala. Their activities seriously threatened the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India, the NIA had found.

Further investigations by the NIA had revealed that Sanjay Deepak Rao @ Vikas had conspired with others to radicalise two youth, identified as Chaitanya @ Surya and Valagutha Anjayanelu @ V. Anjaneyulu Velugutra, and motivated them to join the CPI(Maoist). They were recruited into the terrorist organisation and provided extensive militant training.

On August 3, 2022 the NIA had filed a chargesheet against Kambhampati Chaitanya @ Chaithanya @ Surya and Valagutha Anjayanelu @ V. Anjineyulu Velugutra in this case.

Further investigations in the case are continuing.

