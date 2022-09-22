NIA, ED raids: Kerala PFI leader Yahiya Thangal taken into custody

Central agencies raid PFI-SDPI office at Chavakkad

Special Correspondent
September 22, 2022 13:03 IST

Popular Front of India (PFI) state committee member Yahiya Thangal was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from his house at Perumbilavu in a pre-dawn raid on Thursday.

The raid was conducted with strong police security at 3 a.m., and seems to be part of a larger nation-wide operation targeting PFI activities. Both PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists took out a protest rally against the raid.

Also read: NIA, ED raids offices, homes of PFI leaders across Kerala

Calling the raid an act of state-sponsored terrorism, activists alleged that the attempt was to destabilise the PFI in the country.

The police lathicharged the protesting PFI-SDPI activists, and a few of them suffered minor injuries.

The NIA-ED team also conducted a raid at the PFI-SDPI office at Chavakkad at 4 a.m. on Thursday. The raid lasted for almost two hours. Nobody was taken into custody. There was a PFI protest rally against the raid in Chavakkad as well.

