NIA, ED raids: Kerala PFI leader Yahiya Thangal taken into custody

Popular Front of India (PFI) state committee member Yahiya Thangal was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from his house at Perumbilavu in a pre-dawn raid on Thursday.

The raid was conducted with strong police security at 3 a.m., and seems to be part of a larger nation-wide operation targeting PFI activities. Both PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists took out a protest rally against the raid.

Calling the raid an act of state-sponsored terrorism, activists alleged that the attempt was to destabilise the PFI in the country.

The police lathicharged the protesting PFI-SDPI activists, and a few of them suffered minor injuries.

The NIA-ED team also conducted a raid at the PFI-SDPI office at Chavakkad at 4 a.m. on Thursday. The raid lasted for almost two hours. Nobody was taken into custody. There was a PFI protest rally against the raid in Chavakkad as well.


