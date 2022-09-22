NIA, ED arrest top PFI leaders in Malappuram

Protesting workers of the Popular Front of India staging a sit-in on the National Highway 66 at Puthanathani near Kottakkal on Wednesday morning. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Five leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI), including its national chairman O.M.A. Salam, were arrested in the early-morning raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the district. The raids were part of a nationwide crackdown on the PFI by the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate.

Apart from Mr. Salam, PFI national general secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram, State president C. P. Mohammed Basheer, State president K. Mohammed Ali, and another functionary K. P. Jamshad were picked up from their houses at different parts of the district.

The NIA-ED raids took place between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. at Manjeri, Elamaram, Tirunavaya, Valanchery, Tanur and Puthanathani.

Apart from the houses of the leaders, PFI office at Puthanathani, Malabar House, was also raided.

PFI activists staged a protest at all centres where the NIA-ED raided with the backup of the Central police force. The State police was reportedly kept in the dark about the raids.

The protestors insisted that the raiding teams should give detailed statements about the seizures made in the raids. As per the reports given by the officials, mobile phones, books and pamphlets were seized from the houses of the PFI leaders.

PFI protestors staged a blockade to the National Highway 66 at Puthanathani from 6 a.m. Traffic had to be diverted as the blockade lasted over one hour. Police cleared the road block by arresting and removing the protestors.

The arrested PFI leaders were reportedly taken to the NIA office at Kochi.

PFI local leaders alleged here that the BJP government was employing intimidation tactics by using the NIA and the ED to demonise their opponents.