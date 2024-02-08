GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA court to award punishment for Riyas Aboobacker on Friday

The charges against him include attempts to recruit youth to the ISIS, a proscribed organisation, and planning to carry out explosions in the State

February 08, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will pronounce on Friday the punishment for Riyas Aboobacker, who was found guilty of various offences booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Mini S. Das, the special judge, had found Aboobacker, an alleged ISIS activist, guilty under Section 38 of the Act, which deals with the offence relating to the membership of a terrorist organisation and Section 39 for support given to a terrorist organisation. He was also found guilty under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code for the offence of criminal conspiracy. The charges against him included attempts to recruit youth to the ISIS, a proscribed organisation, and planning to carry out explosions in the State.

Requests leniency

The convict maintained that he had not committed the offence when the court sought his views on the punishment. He requested the court to show leniency while deciding on the quantum of punishment considering his poor financial situation.

The counsel for the convict canvassed for a less severe punishment for him considering the financial condition of his family. The convict had already been in prison for five years. He should be given the benefits of a lighter sentence as envisaged under the Probation of Offenders Act. Awarding him imprisonment for one or two years would serve the purpose of law, the counsel said.

However, the counsel for the NIA sought maximum punishment for the convict as the offence committed by him was against society. The agency said the convict had instigated the co-accused to commit terror activities. He had also carried out preparatory works for committing the offence by gathering information from the Internet, the counsel argued.

The agency went on to argue that the convict had the intention to harm society. If the accused was awarded a lighter punishment, it would undermine the confidence of the public in the judicial system. The accused shall be awarded maximum punishment, which would serve as a deterrent to others, the NIA counsel said.

