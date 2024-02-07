ADVERTISEMENT

NIA court finds Riyas Aboobacker guilty

February 07, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found Riyas Aboobacker, the alleged ISIS activist, guilty of attempting to recruit youth to the proscribed organisation and planning to carry out explosions in Kerala.

Mini S. Das, the Special Judge, who considered the case, found him guilty of the offences charged against him on Wednesday. The NIA had arrested him on April 29, 2019.

The NIA had alleged that Aboobacker had organised meetings in Kochi, where he had decided to launch suicide attacks for furthering the activities of IS in the country. He had also motivated and sought support from others for carrying out extremist acts, the agency had alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused. The court will decide on the quantum of punishment after hearing the investigation agency and the counsel of the convict on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US