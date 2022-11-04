NIA court convicts two for theft from INS Vikrant

The incident took place in 2019 when the carrier was under construction at Cochin Shipyard

Two people arrested on charges of stealing computer hardware from the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant were convicted by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here after they pleaded guilty on being produced before the court for framing charges on Friday.

The incident took place in 2019 when the carrier was under construction at Cochin Shipyard. Sumith Kumar Singh of Bihar and Daya Ram of Rajasthan, the first and the second accused respectively, were hired by a contractor for painting works.

Though both the accused were sentenced to multiple prison terms, all the sentences will run concurrently. Besides, the time they spend in the jail as undertrial prisoners will be set off against their sentences.

Sumith Kumar was sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and given a fine of ₹1.7 lakh, and Daya Ram was convicted for three years and given a fine of ₹1.7 lakh.

They had reportedly entered the aircraft carrier construction site at Cochin Shipyard on various days in August and September 2019 to steal the hardware. Twenty components, including five microprocessors, 10 RAMs, and five solid-state drives (SSD), were stolen by the accused. The case, which was initially probed by the Kochi City police was later transferred to the NIA. The duo reportedly sold one of the components for ₹5,000 on a website selling pre-owned goods while staying in Kochi.

The NIA had collected fingerprints of all the workers employed at Cochin Shipyard before and after the incident and eventually traced the accused in June 2020. The stolen hardware was recovered from the house of Sumith’s brother in Gujarat.