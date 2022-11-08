NIA conducts raids at three places in Malappuram

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is claimed to have seized incriminating material, including digital devices and documents, during the searches conducted at three locations in Malappuram district on Monday in connection with a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy allegedly hatched by the office-bearers, members and cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The agency said in a release that they were found to have been involved in raising or collecting funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, hawala, donations etc. for committing or getting committed, terrorist acts in various parts of India, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

It was also revealed that the accused were conducting training camps for terrorist activities at various locations across the country, the NIA said. Searches were earlier conducted at 39 locations across the country on September 22 and 20 accused persons have been arrested so far. Further investigations in the case are in progress, the release added.