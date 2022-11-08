NIA conducts raids at three places in Malappuram

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 08, 2022 00:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is claimed to have seized incriminating material, including digital devices and documents, during the searches conducted at three locations in Malappuram district on Monday in connection with a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy allegedly hatched by the office-bearers, members and cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Also Read
PFI State general secretary arraigned as accused in 342 cases in connection with last month’s violent hartal, State tells HC

The agency said in a release that they were found to have been involved in raising or collecting funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, hawala, donations etc. for committing or getting committed, terrorist acts in various parts of India, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It was also revealed that the accused were conducting training camps for terrorist activities at various locations across the country, the NIA said. Searches were earlier conducted at 39 locations across the country on September 22 and 20 accused persons have been arrested so far. Further investigations in the case are in progress, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
terrorism (crime)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app