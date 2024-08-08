NIA chargesheets two more in PFI-Islamist conspiracy case

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more accused in a Kerala PFI radicalisation and arms training conspiracy aimed at establishing an Islamist regime in the country by 2047.

So far, the NIA has charged 63 suspects in the case, and the agency says 10 suspects are absconding.

The two accused named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the NIA on Wednesday are Jaffar B. and Shafeekh, who were arrested in February and March this year respectively. They have been charged under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While Jaffar was a master arms trainer and a member of the hit squad of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI), Shafeek had undergone arms training and harboured other accused persons. Jaffar was also involved in 20 other criminal cases.

Through the supplementary chargesheet, the NIA has also invoked additional charges against Noushad, who was also a harbourer and had participated in the conspiracy meeting held for the killing of RSS leader Srinivasan on April 16, 2022 at Melamuri, Palakkad.

NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case, registered in September 2022, to investigate the PFI criminal conspiracy to spread violent extremism in India.

