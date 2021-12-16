NIA charge-sheets Sri Lankans in arms and drugs smuggling case

16 December 2021 20:53 IST

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency has charged the 15 Sri Lankans, who were arrested in connection with the smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs to India, of attempting to revive the activities of the proscribed organisation, Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and waging war against Sri Lanka.

Some of the accused were earlier arrested from a fishing vessel in Arabian Sea on March 25 this year and drugs, arms and ammunition were seized from them.

The accused had conspired among themselves and sailed to India from Kudawella harbour at Sri Lanka in the fishing vessel, Ravihansi. They also took with them 300 kg heroin and prohibited arms and ammunition, according to the charge sheet that was filed at the Special Court of the Agency here in Kochi.

Advertising

Advertising

L. Y. Nandana, Janaka Dasappriya, Namesh Chullaka Senarath, Thilanka Madushan Ranasingha, Dadallage Nissanka, A. Suresh Raj, L. Y. Nishantha Sudda, A. Ramesh, Satkunam are some of the accused in the case.

The agency has invoked the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused.

Some of the accused had procured narcotic drugs, arms and ammunition from countries like Iran and Pakistan and transported it through sea route to Sri Lanka and in turn from Sri Lanka to India. Some others were charged with attending conspiracy meetings at various places in Tamil Nadu with intention to revive LTTE and furthering its activities in India and Sri Lanka and waging war against Sri Lanka.

A. Ramesh, one of the accused, accrued huge funds and assets by the sale of narcotic drugs both in Sri Lanka and India. Funds were also used for furthering the activities of LTTE in both the countries including preparation for committing terrorist acts. Satkunam, another accused, who was living as a refugee in Chennai, was an armed cadre of LTTE in Sri Lanka and a member of the outer security ring of the slain LTTE leader Prabhakaran, the agency noted.

eom