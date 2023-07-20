NIA busts ‘IS Kerala module’

July 20, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four alleged members of a ‘Kerala IS module.’

The NIA raids unfolded in three locations in Thrissur and one in Palakkad on July 19.

The agency claimed the arrests had helped prevent “possible terror attacks on places of worship, communal terror attacks and leaders of certain communities”.

The agency said it arrested one of the suspects, Ashif, from his “hideout near Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu”. Later, they arrested Seyid Nabeel Ahammed and one T.Shiyas, from Thrissur and Rayees from Palakkad.

The NIA said it seized “incriminating documents”, mobile phones and other digital devices from the accused. It said the accused were “raising funds for promoting IS activities and carrying out terror attacks by committing dacoities and other criminal activities”.

The NIA said the suspects also plotted “terrorist activities” and had surveilled high-profile targets, including religious places of worship. “The module aimed to spread terror and communal divide in Kerala”, the NIA said.

The NIA said the State Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) was part of the operation.

A State police official said the accused were proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) members.

The police had named Ahmed an accused in three crimes, including murder in 2008. He said the raids did not yield explosives, firearms or sharp-edged weapons.