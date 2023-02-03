NIA begins probe into RSS trainer’s murder

February 03, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun its inquiry into the murder of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) trainer A. Srinivasan.

An NIA team from Kochi examined the place of murder and the alleged places of conspiracy here on Friday. The team recorded statements of the people near Srinivasan’s shop at Melamuri where he was hacked to death on April 16 last year, and also of those living near previous Popular Front of India (PFI) office at Puthuppallitheruvu.

The NIA had collected the chargesheet and other records in connection with the case from the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here a few days ago.

Sreenivasan was hacked to death at his shop by a six-member gang who came on three motorbikes around 1 p.m. on April 16. The murder was in apparent retaliation for the killing of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker Mohammed Subair at Elappully the previous day.

PFI and SDPI men were involved in the murder of Sreenivasan, while RSS men were behind the killing of Subair who was hacked to death while returning home on a motorcycle along with his father after attending Friday Juma prayers at Elappully on April 15, the day of Vishu.