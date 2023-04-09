NIA awaiting Home Ministry nod for taking over train arson case

April 09, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

As the intricate web of the Kozhikode train arson case unfurls, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a preliminary report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The document, submitted after reviewing the ongoing probe with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Kerala Police Chief, indicates involvement of suspected terror elements and the necessity of a nationwide inquiry to unravel the motives of the suspect, according to sources.

In pursuit of details surrounding the attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on April 2, NIA officers from Chennai and Kochi were in Kannur and Kozhikode last week.

They collected and cross-checked data with their own officers and investigation teams. In particular, the suspicious social media communications and phone calls of the suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, proved critical in not ruling out the terror angle in the incident.

Police sources say the report sheds light on the potential involvement of elusive elements behind the incident. The suspect, hailing from Saheen Bagh in Delhi, is accused of drenching unsuspecting passengers on the D1 compartment of the train with petrol, before igniting a blaze. Three passengers, including a child, died after they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames. Nine people also suffered burns.

Sources say the NIA’s potential takeover of the case primarily hinges on the Union Home Ministry’s decision on the report. The 18-member SIT, led by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajithkumar, has expressed no opposition to the NIA’s interpretations regarding the alleged conspiracy surrounding the incident, citing crucial evidence collected during its week-long inquiry.

Also, the sources say the SIT had discovered that Shahrukh Safi’s diary, retrieved from the crime scene, has pages penned by an unknown individual, piquing the NIA’s interest.

These pages pertain to several railway stations in the State, locations unfamiliar to the suspect, who was apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad from Ratnagiri on April 4.

Despite the SIT, established by the Kerala Police, interrogating him for three consecutive days starting April 7, the suspect has remained evasive, divulging no new insights into the motive or other potentially involved parties.