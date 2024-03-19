ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests one more PFI worker in Sreenivasan murder case

March 19, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Shafeekh, a native of Kolathur in Malappuram district and member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Sreenivasan at Melamuri, Palakkad, on April 16, 2022.

He has been absconding since the incident and was tracked by the agency’s absconder tracking team to Kollam district, according to a release.

He was produced before the NIA Special Court here, which sent him in judicial custody on Tuesday. He was part of the hit squad of the PFI. A total of 71 people have been identified as part of the conspiracy. The NIA had filed two chargesheets on March 17, 2023 and November 6, 2023 respectively.

