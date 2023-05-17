NIA arrests one more in Sreenivasan murder case

May 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) former trainer A. Sreenivasan. Saheer K.V., a former functionary of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was absconding since Sreenivasan was hacked to death on April 16, 2022, the NIA said on Wednesday.

Saheer was picked up by an NIA team from his relative’s house here. The NIA had announced a reward of ₹4 lakh for those giving information on the whereabouts of Saheer. He had reportedly sheltered the main culprits involved in Sreenivasan’s murder.

Sreenivasan, 45, was hacked to death on April 16 last year while sitting in his automobile rental shop at Melamuri in the town around 1.30 p.m. by a six-member gang of PFI men in apparent retaliation for the murder of PFI worker A. Mohammed Subair the previous day. Subair, 44, was hacked to death by a gang of RSS men on April 15, 2022, the Vishu day, when he was returning home after attending Juma prayers along with his father.

The PFI avenged Subair’s murder by targetting Sreenivasan the very next day. It was found that a group of PFI men planned the retaliation at a ground behind the General Hospital morgue, where Subair’s body had been kept, on the night of April 15.

Nine RSS men were arrested in connection with Subair’s murder. The police completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here in July last year.

There were 26 accused in the Sreenivasan murder chargesheet submitted by the police in July last year. However, the NIA took over the case in early February this year, and many more PFI functionaries were included in the chargesheet.

Sources said that the NIA was after 11 more PFI men who are currently absconding.

