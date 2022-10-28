NIA arrests former PFI State secretary

The Hindu Bureau
October 28, 2022 18:28 IST

According to NIA officials, C.A. Rauf was absconding ever since the Central government banned the PFI on September 28

Officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested former Popular Front of India (PFI) State secretary C.A. Rauf from his house at Pattambi in the district on Thursday night.

According to NIA officials, Mr. Rauf had been absconding since the Central government banned the PFI on September 28. He had reportedly taken part in the protests staged by PFI activists in the wake of the ban.

An NIA team reached his house and picked him up following information about his arrival at Pattambi.

However, some sources close to his family said that the arrest was part of a surrender arrangement Mr. Rauf initiated. He was taken to the Kochi office of the NIA.

