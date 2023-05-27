NIA announces reward for info on PFI workers

May 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly announced a reward of ₹3 lakh to ₹7 lakh for those helping to capture some former Popular Front of India (PFI) workers.

Posters containing the photographs of Shahul Hameed from Koottanad, K. Abdul Rasheed from Nhangattiri, Mohammed Mansoor from Sankaramangalam, K.P. Mohammedali from Nellayi, P.A. Abdul Wahab from Paravur, were released in Vallapuzha panchayat purportedly by the NIA.

The picture of an unidentified PFI leader was also posted with the label wanted. The posters appeared at Vallapuzha early this week. The email ID and contact number at which the information can be passed were also given.