NHRACF members interact with protesting Adivasis

March 09, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
NHRACF members interacting with protesting tribespeople at Nilambur on Saturday.

NHRACF members interacting with protesting tribespeople at Nilambur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the National Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Force (NHRACF) on March 9 (Saturday) visited the tribespeople who have been staging a protest in front of the Integrated Tribal Development Office at Nilambur for the last 305 days.

The tribespeople have been demanding the distribution of the land they have rights to, and the implementation of the 2009 Supreme Court verdict in connection with the tribal land.

NHRACF team comprised national chairman Vijayaraghavan, national director Joshi Pappachan, State secretariat members M.P. Reeja and Ramesh Baby, national general secretary K.P. Pramod, regional coordinator G.K. Krishnakumar, State secretaries H.I. Mahmood and Shakir Thuvvur, Palakkad district president Vinod Kumar, and N.A. Raheena.

They said their visit was part of ensuring legal protection for the protesting tribespeople.

