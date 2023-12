December 12, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Human rights activist Shakir Thuvvoor has won the motivational award of the National Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Force (NHRACF). He won the award for the work he did in upholding human rights in Malappuram district in the past one year. NHRACF national chairperson K. Vijayaraghavan gave away the award to Mr. Thuvvoor at a function held at Thunchanparamba, Tirur, on Sunday.

