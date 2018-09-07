NHM to assess damage to health-care institutions

more-in

Union Minister for Health J. P. Nadda said here on Friday that the State government’s requirement for reconstruction of damaged health-care institutions and equipment would be addressed.

Addressing a press meet, he said a team from the National Health Mission (NHM) would arrive soon to assess the damage caused by the recent floods. The team would work in coordination with the State Health Department.

A memorandum was submitted to Mr. Nadda by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja after a review meeting of flood relief at Nedumbassery, where she had sought ₹325.5 crore to get all the damaged institutions back on track.

Mr. Nadda said the Centre was with the people of Kerala in their time of grief and had sent a lot of medical relief, including medicines, doctors, nurses and paramedical hands.

Doxycycline

So far, over 75 lakh doxycycline (drug used for prophylaxis and treatment of leptospirosis) tablets have been disbursed in the State, of which 18 lakh capsules were provided by the Centre, the Union Minister said.

The diseases usually expected during and after floods had been arrested effectively, he said, reviewing the medical care operations in view of flood relief.

The National Centre for Disease Control was also monitoring the situation here. An event-based daily reporting for epidemic-prone diseases was being followed from August 21. The strategic operation centre too had been activated.

In terms of the numbers of communicable diseases, it was only cases of leptospirosis that had shot up in the wake of the floods. Overall, there were 1,213 cases of confirmed leptospirosis and 2,427 cases of suspected leptospirosis reported after August 15 in the State. There were 48 deaths due to leptospirosis while 89 died of suspected leptospirosis.

Under check

Other communicable diseases that usually get spread in relief camps like diarrhoea, chicken pox or measles were effectively controlled. Even the numbers of dengue fever cases were less than what was reported last year during the season.