NHAI toll collection to resume on April 20

The suspended FASTag-based toll collection in the Pambampallam, Ponnarimangalam, Paliyekkara and Kumbalam toll plazas in the State under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will resume on April 20 in view of the relaxations announced by the Centre.

The toll collection was suspended in the State on March 24 on the orders of Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to ease the movement of the emergency services in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

An official communication from MoRTH to the NHAI to resume toll collection from Monday has been received in the State and it was formally communicated on Saturday to the District Collectors of Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad, whose jurisdiction the four toll plazas comes, official sources in the NHAI said.

The communication from MoRTH has cited the relaxations provided by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the inter-State and intra-State movement of trucks and other goods and carrier vehicles, commercial and private establishments and construction activities and on the need for cash flow to the exchequer.