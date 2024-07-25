GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NHAI to resume land acquisition for greenfield highway  

Published - July 25, 2024 08:07 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Since the State government has taken a decision on the GST and royalty issue related to the construction of National Highway 744 Kadampattukonam-Edamon greenfield highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will resume the land acquisition process which had been stopped along with steps to expedite further development works.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has given an assurance in the matter at a meeting held in New Delhi, said N.K. Premachandran, MP, on Wednesday.

The need for Punalur-Edamon bypass, widening of Valakode bridge to avoid accidents, and immediate compensation disbursal for greenfield highway land acquisition were also discussed at the meeting.

While Mr. Gadkari gave instructions to develop the Kollam Rest House and the Edamon national highway, it was also decided to conduct inspections for construction of Punalur-Edamon bypass and further steps for approval.

The Union Minister said a report about the risk factor was required from the State government for the widening of the Vakathode bridge and further action would be taken as soon as the report was received.

