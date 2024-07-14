GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHAI to ready detailed project report for port connectivity highway corridor in Kochi by September

Land acquisition for the project, sanctioned by the NHAI in November 2023, set to commence from December; revised alignment of the corridor to be finalised in two months

Published - July 14, 2024 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The land acquisition for the much-awaited port connectivity highway corridor (NH 966-B), that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) sanctioned in November 2023 in order to link Nettoor on Vyttila-Aroor NH bypass with CIFT Junction in Willingdon Island, is set to commence from December.  

The proposed four-lane highway having 45-m width will bypass Kundannoor Junction, the narrow, ill-maintained 2-km-long Kundannoor-Thevara Bridge, Alexander Parambithara Bridge and the bottlenecked Mattancherry BOT Bridge Junction. The land acquisition process for the port connectivity highway corridor, that was then estimated to be 6-km-long, had hit a hurdle earlier this year, since the NHAI and the Cochin Port Authority (CPA) were not on the same page regarding its alignment.

The project is now set to take off since the extent and the number of curves on the corridor have been reduced. The revised alignment that has been mulled is expected to be finalised in two months along with the detailed project report (DPR). It would in turn lessen the distance of the highway and also the extent of land acquisition, it is learnt.     

Apart from decongesting the Nettoor-Kundannoor Junction-CIFT Junction corridor, the proposed highway would considerably augment connectivity to the port from Nettoor on the NH 66 Bypass, from where the 44-km-long, six-lane Kochi Bypass is set to take off from and end at Karayamparambu that is located beyond Angamaly on NH 544. The two highway corridors in the offing are expected to cater to container lorries from Vizhinjam and other ports.

The NHAI had envisaged a trumpet flyover at Nettoor to cater to traffic that would converge there from NH 66 Bypass and the two proposed highways. The CIFT Junction too would be developed, as part of the NH 966-B port-connectivity highway, said informed sources.   

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had in November 2023 approved the initial alignment for the port connectivity NH corridor, while the land acquisition process was slated to begin from December. The CPA had constraints about the alignment since it reportedly passed through land bordering the backwaters where a hospitality project was in the offing.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.