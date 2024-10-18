NHAI to be told to exempt Maradu residents from toll at Kumbalam plaza

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be instructed to temporarily exempt residents of Maradu from paying toll at the agency’s toll plaza at Kumbalam, considering the month-long closure of the Kundannoor bridge and the adjacent Alexander Parambithara Bridge for resurfacing, it was decided at a meeting held here on Friday chaired by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh.

The bridge connected areas like Maradu and Kundannoor with Willingdon Island and West Kochi. With the bridge being closed, commuters are forced to ply through the toll plaza to reach West Kochi through Edakochi. They can avail exemption from toll by showing their address mentioned in the registration certificate of vehicles or Aadhaar card.

The Kundannoor bridge has been closed to traffic since Tuesday for the Public Works department (NH wing) to scoop out its surface and resurface it using the stone mastic asphalt technology. While directing the PWD to speed up the resurfacing work, Mr. Umesh said more police personnel would be deployed to lessen congestion on alternative roads.

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Ashanparambil, Kumbalam panchayat president K.S. Radhakrishnan, and officials of the Kochi Corporation, police, Motor Vehicles department, NHAI, and the PWD attended the meeting. Mr. Ashanparambil had demanded in a letter to Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas that one-way traffic be permitted through the bridge when its surface was being scooped out.