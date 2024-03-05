NHAI mulls vehicle underpasses at Edappally Junction to solve traffic snarls

March 05, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has mulled a pair of vehicle underpasses (VUPs) on the northern and southern side of Edappally Junction, in order to solve acute traffic gridlocks at the junction where NH 66 meets NH 544.

These VUPs located about 700 metres away from the junction, will enable unencumbered flow of vehicles along NH 66 in the Vyttila-Varapuzha direction, without motorists having to wait on end for the green signal at Edappally Junction. The NHAI has envisaged one of these VUPs near Oberon Mall and the other on the northern side of the junction, near the LuLu Group office, it is learnt.

The development comes in the wake of criticism that the Edappally flyover ought to have been built along NH 66 and not along NH 544, beneath the metro viaduct where it was constructed, considering that the NH 66 corridor is used daily by a whopping one-lakh passenger car units (PCUs).

ADVERTISEMENT

As per NHAI’s proposal for VUPs, vehicles from Aluva side wanting to turn towards Varapuzha on NH 66 and now wait below the flyover for signal to turn right, will have to turn left at the junction, use the VUP near Oberon Mall and join the stream of vehicles going straight towards Varapuzha. Likewise, motorists from Palarivattom side who want to turn right towards Vyttila will have to turn left at the junction, use the VUP near LuLu Group office and proceed straight towards Vyttila. Only vehicles coming from Vyttila will be permitted to turn right towards Aluva.

Former Principal Advisor of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) E. Sreedharan had suggested an underpass along NH 66 to ensure seamless flow of vehicles at the junction. The NHAI opted for the pair of VUPs to lessen the extent of land acquisition. Its design and other formalities to begin construction could be readied in a year. The Edappally-Aroor elevated highway, for which the NHAI is expected to ready a detailed project report (DPR) by May, is expected to take off from the southern side of the VUP near Oberon Mall, it is learnt.

The two developments are expected to lessen congestion on the NH 66 stretch that passes through Kochi.

NATPAC caution

B. Anish Kini, the scientist-in-charge of the Kochi regional office of National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), said a ‘swept-path analysis’ ought to be done to ensure that all types of vehicles, from two-wheelers to long multi-axle goods carriers had adequate horizontal and vertical clearance at the VUPs, to ensure their smooth and safe passage. “This is crucial to prevent small vehicles from being trapped in the ‘blind spot’ of lorries and buses, and ending up in accidents. One-way traffic option might have to be chosen, unless the VUPs are wide enough.”

The NHAI must ensure that there would be no waterlogging in the VUPs during rains, said P.M.A. Latheef, Kalamassery area president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and a resident of Changampuzha Nagar. “The mistake [by planners as part of Kochi Metro work] of not extending the Edappally flyover beyond St. George Church and Edappally Toll Junction, must be avoided here,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT