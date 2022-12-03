NHAI mulls eight-lane elevated highway on Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass

December 03, 2022 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST

John L. Paul

KOCHI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is considering an eight-lane elevated highway on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass to speed up traffic movement and to avoid inordinate wait at the four signal junctions in the corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles jostle for space in the 16-km-long, accident-prone corridor which has a mix of four- and six-lane stretches. The ensuring chaotic movement of vehicles, innumerable U-turns, densely-populated residential zones, and heavily-built up commercial establishments on either side pose a safety hazard to both motorists and pedestrians.

The proposal for an elevated eight-lane highway comes shortly after the agency finalised a detailed project report (DPR) for building a 15-km elevated highway estimated to cost ₹2,200 crore on the Aroor-Thuravur NH 66 stretch. Tenders will be floated in a month for the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Citing the need for an elevated eight-lane highway, sources said the corridor which is the most congested NH stretch in Kerala, caters for over 90,000 vehicles a day. It will increase substantially when the Edappally-Ramanattukara (Kozhikode) NH 66 stretch is widened to six lane in another two years. The proposed Kundannur-Theni Greenfield NH and Kundannur-Angamaly NH Bypass too will take off from the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass, bringing in additional volume of vehicles.

The expected widening of the MG Road-Pullepady-Thammanam-NH Bypass stretch into a four-lane corridor will result in more number of vehicles pouring into the stretch from the central business district.

The elevated highway is estimated to cost between ₹100 crore to ₹130 crore per kilometre. There will be four-lane elevated structures on each side, supported by a pillar each. There will also be six-lane service roads beneath, which include a two-lane corridor in between the pillars. This will in turn result in there being a total of 14 lanes (including the eight-lane elevated NH) on the NH Bypass.

Engineering solutions will be readied to integrate the elevated NH with the four flyovers on the stretch, it is learnt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US