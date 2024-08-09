NHAI considering feasibility of elevated highway over Edappally-Aroor bypass: Gadkari

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is actively considering the feasibility of constructing an elevated highway over the 16-km Edappally-Aroor bypass, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nithin Gadkari has said.

He was replying to Hibi Eden’s statement in the Lok Sabha that several parts of the corridor did not have 45-metre width (to widen the carriageway), while land acquisition was cumbersome due to the prohibitive cost. Mr. Eden had earlier sought clarity from the Centre on building the elevated highway since the bypass was flanked by multi-rise buildings (making land acquisition cumbersome) and expressed concern at the delay in realising it. Following this, Mr. Gadkari had assured him in July 2023 that the NHAI would ready a detailed project report (DPR), said Mr. Eden in a release.

Based on the DPR that was readied recently, the NHAI had announced that work on the ₹3,600-crore elevated highway could begin in January 2025, if everything went as planned.

Underpasses

Further, Mr. Eden demanded during question hour that the NHAI build adequate number of underpasses on the thickly populated Edappally-Muthakunnam stretch where NH 66 was being a made six-lane stretch. This is because people, including students, are finding it extremely tough to cross the highway that has been built at a height in busy locales in the Cheranalloor - Varapuzha - Koonammavu - Pattanam corridor. A formal request had been made earlier in this regard.