NHAI approves alignment of Kundannur-Angamaly NH Bypass

January 05, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The partially access-controlled Kundannur-Angamaly NH Bypass could be realised by early 2027, what with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) approving the original 44-km-long alignment of the project.

Even as a decision on how the six-lane greenfield bypass will merge with the four-lane greenfield Kochi-Theni NH 85 stretch at Puthen Cruz is awaited, a ‘trumpet intersection’ is among the plans under consideration. A similar structure could come up south of Kundannur Junction, where the two corridors that merge into a common six-lane stretch will converge with the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass. The NHAI is considering the proposal for an elevated eight-lane national highway on the NH 66 Bypass that is chock-a-block with slow-moving vehicles.

Trumpet intersections are considered to be a better option than conventional flyovers, especially since flyovers built by the PWD (NH wing) at Vyttila and Kundannur have proven to be wanting in catering to the huge demand to cross the two junctions in the east-west direction.

The NHAI had in December 2022 approved the proposed NH Bypass that had been mooted in 2016 to decongest the Edappally-Aroor Bypass and the Edappally-Angamaly NH 544 stretch and its preliminary alignment. The proposed stretch is expected to link the area south of Kundannur Junction on the NH Bypass with Karayamparambu located north of Angamaly.

State funds

The project was approved on the condition that the State government would pool in with 25% of the cost of acquiring land at a width of 45 metres, as was done for the rest of the 16 national highway development projects in the State. With the alignment being approved, the publishing of 3(A) notification and valuation of land and buildings are expected to follow, before inviting tenders, sources said.

All this could be done in about a year, while the project will have to be readied within 30 months of commencement of work. The proposed bypass was conceived under the Centre’s Bharatamala project. It will pass through Aluva, Kunnathunad, and Kanayannur taluks, covering 17 villages and will run roughly 10 km on the north-eastern side of the Edappally-Aroor Bypass and NH 544. It will be flanked by service roads, having utility corridors on either side. The NHAI will provide lights at junctions and at heavily-built up areas on the stretch, it is learnt.