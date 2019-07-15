NH work: Sudheeran wants contract cancelled

Alleging nexus between National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and the construction company assigned the work on Mannuthy-Vadakkanchery NH 544 stretch, Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has urged Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to terminate the contract of the company.

He welcomed the Union Minster’s initiative to meet Kerala MPs to discuss the problems concerning the project, including the Kuthiran issue. However, in a letter to the Union Minister, Mr. Sudheeran said the issue caused by the irresponsible, negligent, and indifferent attitude of the construction company and the blind support given to them by the NHAI officials was not examined properly in the meeting.

“Instead of taking steps against the construction company legally, even the Minister seemed to be sympathetic to its ‘problems’. It is very clear that there is a nexus between the construction company and the corrupt NHAI officials,” he said.

It could be noted that 88.1% of the land was handed over to the construction company before February, 25, 2012, which was the renewed due date of the commencement of the project work, he said.

Not met deadline

The company had totally failed to implement the work during the stipulated period. Even the NH authorities did not appropriate action against the company. Instead, the termination notice, which was served to them earlier, was withdrawn.

“It is very clear that there is a conspiracy and collusion between the corrupt officials of the NHAI and the construction company. The company’s irresponsible attitude is despite receiving a grant of ₹236.95 crore from the Central government.”

Mr. Sudheeran requested the Minister to re-examine the whole issue. “Please don’t be misguided by the corrupt officials of the NH authority. I strongly feel that it is high time that the company was terminated and alternative arrangements are made. If they approach the court of law, the Central government could convince the court of the gross violations in the agreement executed by the company.”

He urged the Minister to set up a monitoring team consisting of officials of the Surface Transport Ministry.