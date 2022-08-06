NH work in State likely to be completed by 2025

August 06, 2022 21:01 IST

State supervising 25% of land acquisition: Riyas

The national highway (NH) development works from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will be completed in a time-bound manner, said Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. The State government hoped that the work would be completed by 2025, he said. Around 25% of the land acquisition is being supervised by the State government to speed up the process, for which a sum of ₹5,600 crore has been spent.

The work had been progressing by coordinating various departments and holding proper review of works at regular intervals, said the Minister after reviewing the progress of the NH works in Thiruvananthapuram. The development work of the 16.2-km NH stretch from Mukkola to the Tamil Nadu border is in the final stage, while the construction of the 29.83-km Kazhakuttam-Kadambattukonam road has begun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Minister also said that the 2.72-km long Kazhakuttam flyover would become a reality on Kerala Piravi Day. The construction is expected to be completed by October 31. The Minister also said that the work on the Eenchakkal flyover that started in March 2023 could be completed in 2024. The flyover will solve the traffic congestion at the busy junction.