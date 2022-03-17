NH widening: Traders seek compensation

Land acquisition to affect 4,000 traders in Alappuzha

Staff Reporter

ALAPPUZHA

Traders in the district are on the warpath demanding proper compensation to those going to be affected by the proposed widening of National Highway 66 in the district.

Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi district president Raju Apsara said here on Thursday that the traders would oppose at all costs any government move to evict shops and establishments without announcing a rehabilitation package or providing proper compensation.

He said the land acquisition for the road project would affect around 4,000 traders in the district.

"We have raised our concerns before authorities several times but to no avail. The promise made to us by the district administration last November to rehabilitate or provide compensation to traders remains unfulfilled. Traders facing eviction are staring at an uncertain future," Mr. Apsara said.

He said the traders would raise the issue with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a meeting on Friday.

The 81.6-km stretch of NH 66 from Thuravoor to Oachira will be widened to 45 metres.

Around 106 hectares of land from approximately 8,000 people in 33 villages need to be acquired for the project. The authorities have so far acquired less than 50% of the land required. Though the government has sanctioned around ₹3,500 crore for acquiring land from people in the district, a final decision on the rehabilitation package and compensation for traders is pending.

The NH widening in the district will be undertaken in three reaches- Thuravoor- Paravoor, Paravoor- Kayamkulam- Kottankulangara and Kottankulangara- Oachira.

Officials said the road-widening work would be carried out by three companies for which agreements had been signed.