NH widening: traders refuse to vacate buildings at Payyoli in Kozhikode

The stand-off between Revenue officials and a section of traders over acquisition of land along the national highway in Payyoli Municipality has worsened, with the traders’ action council deciding to resist any forcible evacuation without finalising the compensation package.

Around 150 traders and their family members have sought the support of various trade unions and merchant organisations to support them and resist “unilateral” decisions by the Revenue department. Though a majority of building owners have received compensation, traders who have occupied such buildings claimed that their demand for a reasonable rehabilitation package was yet to be addressed.

An elderly merchant from the area said Revenue officials who came to evacuate traders last Monday were prevented from doing so. “Whatever happens, traders who have occupied shops in the project area will not leave. We are not against development projects. What we seek is equal justice and compensation for survival,” he added.

District functionaries of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) also made it clear that they would back the protesting traders. According to them, the demand for compensation is genuine, and the authorities should ensure it to avoid unwanted confrontations.

Meanwhile, Revenue department sources said the evacuation measures were initiated in accordance with rules, and that the process would be completed as planned. They added that the traders had been served notices in advance to cooperate with the process based on previous assurances given by the government on compensation.