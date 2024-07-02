GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NH widening: State to convene meeting of NHAI officials on Wednesday

Issues that cropped up during ongoing widening works of the national highway will be discussed. 

Updated - July 02, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will convene a meeting of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and officials from the State on Wednesday to address the issues that had cropped up during the ongoing widening works of the national highway, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. Replying to a submission by Kasaragod MLA A.K.M. Ashraf in the Assembly here on Tuesday, the Minister said the legislators have brought up the issue of landslips occurring in many areas along the national highway, where construction has been progressing, due to the heavy rains.

All these issues will be discussed in the meeting. According to the Minister, the Thalappadi-Chengala reach in the Manjeswaram and Kasaragod Assembly constituencies is the reach in Kerala where fast constructional progress has been made so far. Around 74% of the work in this reach has been completed and six-lane traffic has been made possible in many places. Some issues have been pointed out through the submission by the MLA to provide more convenience to the people in connection with the widening of the National Highway. These issues would be brought to the attention of NHAI officials, he said.

As many as 1,098 arbitration cases related to land acquisitions are pending. The NHAI has been asked to provide sanctions for the recruitment of additional retired employees to settle the case expeditiously, the Minister said. Replying to another submission by K. Babu, MLA, the Minister said if there was any negligence on the part of officials from the State in connection with the construction of roads, the matter would be investigated and necessary action would be taken.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.