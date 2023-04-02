NH widening project on fast track in Alappuzha

April 02, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Works related to the widening of National Highway (NH) 66 in Alappuzha are progressing in full swing.

Land acquisition for six-laning of the 81.6-km NH stretch between Thuravoor and Oachira is nearing completion. Of the 106.14 hectares of land needed for the project, 104.98 hectares has been acquired. Of 106. 14 hectares, 93.55 hectares is private land and 12.59 hectares is puramboke land.

Officials said that a sum of ₹2,930 crore had been distributed as compensation so far. “The distribution of compensation has entered its final phase. Of the total sanctioned amount, we have so far distributed 99.19% of the money,” said an official, adding that additional funds had been sought from the government to complete the land acquisition process.

Meanwhile, tarring has begun on the new NH road between Haripad Madhava Junction and Danapady and at Karuvatta. Besides, the construction of a bridge parallel to the elevated portion of the Alappuzha bypass road is making progress. Works such as test piling, ground-levelling, and construction of drainages and service roads are taking place at various places in the district.

The work is carried out in three reaches—Thuravoor-Paravoor, Paravoor-Kayamkulam-Kottankulangara and Kottankulangara-Oachira. The demolition of structures along the entire stretch is nearing completion. Of the total 4,807 buildings identified for demolition, 4,717 have been razed. These include 1,392 structures on the Thuravoor- Paravoor stretch, 2,888 on Paravoor-Kayamkulam-Kottankulangara, and 437 buildings between Kottankulangara and Oachira. Officials said the rest 90 buildings would be demolished in a month.

Meanwhile, preliminary works have started on the 12.75-km-long Aroor- Thuravoor elevated highway. “A total of 60 cents of land will have to be acquired for the elevated highway project. Of this, acquisition of 47 cent of land is in the final stages. Tree cutting and test piling are progressing on the stretch,” said an official.

For the preliminary works, the government has sanctioned ₹10 crore. The six-lane elevated highway will be constructed over the existing four-lane NH 66. Once completed, it will become the longest flyover under the National Highways Authority of India. .