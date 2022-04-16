NH widening: Major works nearing completion in Kozhikode

Ramanattukara-Vengalam stretch will be ready for tarring soon

A major portion of the hazardous works associated with the widening of the Kozhikode bypass road into a six-lane stretch is nearing completion in the district. The nearly 70-km road will witness a major facelift with the completion of the proposed works between Ramanattukara and Azhiyoor.

Engineers associated with the project said the 30-km stretch between Ramanattukara and Vengalam would be ready for tarring soon, marking a big leap in the project execution. They said the remaining works, including the construction of some bridges in the urban areas, could be completed within the deadline.

Since the work was awarded to different contracting companies on different stretches, simultaneous work execution was possible. On several stretches, concreting was completed to begin the first phase of tarring. Construction of drainages and retaining walls was also completed along many crucial stretches.

The engineers’ wing also exuded confidence in completing the project on time as there was no project area currently in the possession of private landowners. They said buildings and other structures between Vengalam and Koyilandy could be cleared soon to speed up the widening works.

“The completion of seven major overbridges in just 28-km stretch of the road between Ramanattukara and Vengalam is the major task under the road widening project. Three underpasses would also be part of the developed way in Kozhikode district,” said an engineer with the Public Works Department. He said the road would play a key role in decongesting the city and improving traffic even during peak hours.

The construction of a new bridge at Moorad, a major bottleneck on the Kozhikode-Kannur road, is also progressing. The site supervisors said the construction work was moving at a good pace, taking advantage of the favourable weather. Piling work for another major bridge at Purakkattiri would also be completed shortly, they said.

Revenue Department sources said protests against land acquisition had been settled by addressing the landowners’ demands. They said only a few traders in Payyoli and surrounding areas were currently opposing the project and it could be amicably settled through negotiations.