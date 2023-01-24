NH upgradation to be made more efficient

January 24, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district administration will take necessary steps to make the national highway upgrading works more efficient. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held here on Tuesday in the presence of MLAs C.R.Mahesh and Sujith Vijayan Pillai. Steps will be taken to complete the construction works without hindering the freedom of movement of the public. While the operations will not affect auto-taxi stands and traffic, an action plan will be prepared to address various issues. Steps will be be taken to increase the width of the underpass at Puthiyakavu Junction and a scientific study will be conducted to construct culverts to avoid waterlogging on the road. The transportation facilities at Shankaramangalam Junction will also be improved. If mineral sand is found during the construction work, it has been instructed to hand it over to the institutions concerned. It was also decided to constitute a committee comprising various departments including the Kerala Water Authority, KSEB and BSNL to resolve the problems and grievances raised in connection with the NH upgradation.