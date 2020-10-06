Kerala

NH survey continues despite orders

Attempts by the revenue authorities to continue the survey for the National Highway expansion caused tension at Kolappuram in the district on Monday. Over two dozen officials with the support of the police forcibly carried out the survey even when the people resisted, pointing out the prohibitory orders existing in the district.

Deputy Collector J.O. Arun led the survey team. National Highway Action Council district convener Noushad Venniyoor said that the officials had thrown all cautions against COVID-19 to the winds.

