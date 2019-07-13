NH stretch work in Gadkari’s focus

A meeting convened by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari with MPs from the State has raised the hope of speedy completion of the work on the Mannuthy-Wadakkanchery stretch of NH 544. A team of MPs and officials led by T.N. Prathapan participated in the meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

The Union Minister indicated serious breach of contract conditions by the company engaged in the construction work.

“About 80% of the work has been completed. The remaining work has been delayed due to financial problems faced by the contract company. The company has been trying to arrange funds for completing the work. The Union government will support the efforts. Once the funds are arranged, the work will be resumed,” the Minister said. The condition of many stretches of the road, which is already completed, is pathetic, the MPs alleged. They demanded that the Minister take steps to repair them urgently. The Minister promised urgent steps to repair the road and ensure safety measures to reduce accidents.

Kuthiran work

About 90% work of the tunnel road in Kuthiran has been completed. The Union Minister asked the State government to take initiative to give clearance of the Forest Department to complete the work. Union Minister V. Muraleedharan; MPs from the State including Ramya Haridas, V.K. Sreekantan, N.K. Premachandran, Hibi Eaden, M.K. Raghavan, Dean Kuriakose, Rajmohan Unnithan, and A.M. Ariff; Social activist Shji Kodankandath, who approached High Court and Human Rights Commission on National Highway issues; Secretary of the Road Transport and Highway; Director General, Road Development; Chairman, National Highway Authority of India, and others participated in the meeting. Union Minister V. Muraleedharan , team of MPs from Kerala and officials concerned with National Highway development meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Friday.